Armenia, Artsakh discuss agricultural cooperation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has held a meeting with Armenia’s caretaker minister of agriculture Gegham Grigoryan in Stepanakert, Sahakyan’s office said.

“A range of issues related to the cooperation of the two Armenian states in the agricultural sphere were discussed during the meeting attended by Artsakh Republic minister of agriculture Zhirayr Mirzoyan”, Sahakyan’s office said in a press release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan