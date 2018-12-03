Armenia’s acting foreign minister, Azerbaijan’s FM to meet in Milan on December 5
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenia’s acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov will take place in Milan on December 5 under the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Twitter, reports Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
