Court hearing into Kocharyan’s release resumes

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The hearing of the complaint against former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan from pre-trial detention is underway at the Court of Appeals. The complaint is contesting that Kocharyan was released based on immunity.

The presiding judge is Ruben Mkhitaryan.

Kocharyan’s attorney Hayk Alumyan told reporters outside the courtroom that both the defense and prosecution are expected to make their speeches today.

He said he will also “address new circumstances” during his speech today.

Alumyan didn’t rule out the possibility that today the examination of the complaint will be completed.

