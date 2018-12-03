Ombudsman of Armenia issues statement on International Day of Disabled Persons

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia issued a statement on the International Day of Disabled Persons on December 3.

“December 3 is celebrated as the International Day of Disabled Persons. The day declared by the UN is one more occasion to state that disabled persons are sometimes not viewed as bearers of right, full members of the society due to the existing stereotypes in our country. The problem is that due to the medical model of disabled which was applied for years the disabled people were not viewed as full subjects of a right, and no importance was attached to the right to live independently. Therefore, the shift from the medical model to the social one, also it is called a human rights model, is very important thanks to which all stereotypes will be broken.

The issue of protection of rights of disabled persons is always under the spotlight of the Human Rights Defender.

In his annual reports, as well as during public discussions with the public authorities, representatives of NGOs and international structures, the Ombudsman always raises the issues existing in the protection of rights of disabled people.

Today there are still state structures, educational facilities, cultural objects which do not provide appropriate conditions for the disabled persons. The state must create equal opportunities and conditions so that these persons will exercise their rights independently as a full subject of right.

It is necessary to guarantee the active engagement of disabled persons in political, cultural and economic life.

The availability of information is also very important for disabled people as it contributes to the independent decision-making, being aware of rights and opportunities and full integration to the society.

The issues of disabled children also require special attention. As of now the free services for early detection and rehabilitation of the disability, inclusive education are not available yet or are partially available for the children.

Joint and dedicated work is necessary for finding solutions to the issues existing in the field of exercising the rights of the disabled persons”.

