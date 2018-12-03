Armenian healthcare ministry to introduce air ambulance service

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Healthcare says it is planning to establish a sanitary aviation service in 2019 by partnering up with Armenian Helicopters LLC, a helicopter company.

“Today in the morning we flew with one of the helicopters of Armenian Helicopters LLC, with whom we are planning to establish a true sanaviation service in 2019 – for the first time in the history of independent Armenia,” caretaker healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.

He said that the purpose of the test flight was to outline helipad areas in the territories of major medical centers in Yerevan. He said they’ve eyed the St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital and the Erebuni Medical Center, and that appropriate locations have been found.

“The service will be commissioned in approximately 3-4 months, because the helicopters must be re-equipped, and the evacuation mechanism of patients must be developed in-detail, from provinces to Armenia,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan