Senior Taliban commander killed in US airstrike

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. One of the Taliban's most senior commanders has been killed in a US airstrike in Afghanistan, BBC reports.

The killed commander, Mullah Abdul Manan Akhund, was the Taliban’s “governor” and military leader for the country’s province of Helmand.

Local authorities said that he was killed Saturday night in the Nawzad district of Helmand.

The Taliban said his death was a "major loss" but it would not deter them in their efforts to take back control of Afghanistan.

But the Afghanistan interior ministry said that Mullah Abdul Manan Akhund’s death is a major blow and will lower the moral of Taliban fighters in southern Afghanistan.

