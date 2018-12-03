At least 25 injured as 22 tornadoes reported in central Illinois, US

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. At least 25 people were injured, nearly 100 buildings were destroyed in a tornado that hit central Illinois, the Weather Channel reported.

It is reported that 22 tornado cases were registered in the central and southern Illinois.

The tornado caused devastations in Taylorville. The schools in the city will be closed on December 3.

“The scene in Taylorville after a tornado stormed through, destroying dozens of homes and businesses in its path. So far 21 people have been sent to the hospital, just 1 is in critical condition. Ameren has been working overnight to restore power to roughly 2,500 homes”, WCIA3 Statehouse reporter said on Twitter.

