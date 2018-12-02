Putin recommends Pashinyan to postpone planned December 6 CSTO summit

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has recommended in a phone call to Armenia’s caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan to postpone the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit that was planned for December 6 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

“During our latest phone conversation the Russian President proposed, since this kind of a situation exists, not to hold the CSTO summit on December 6, in order to discuss the solutions in a working procedure, then only go with prepared solutions, and I agreed, because I think that solving the issue through a working procedure is more right,” Pashinyan told reporters December 2.

He said that earlier there was an agreement to discuss and solve the CSTO Secretary General issue on December 6.

“But, since as a result of discussions it turns out that again there is no consensus, repeating Astana again makes no sense and isn’t constructive, the agreement is the following – that we will continue working discussions until we find any consensus solution,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan