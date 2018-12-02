Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 December

Armenian President congratulates Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on UAE National Day


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces, on the National Day of the country, Sarkissian’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




