Sarkissian congratulates Sheikh Khalifa on UAE National Day


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent greetings to President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, congratulating on the National Day of the country.

In the cable Sarkissian wished Sheikh Khalifa robust health and happiness, and eternal peace and welfare to the people of the UAE, Sarkissian’s Office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




