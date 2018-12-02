Sarkissian holds phone conversation with President-elect of Georgia
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has held a phone conversation with newly elected President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili.
Sarkissian congratulated Zurabishvili on being elected and expressed conviction that the friendly and collegial relations between Armenia and Georgia will continue successfully developing, Sarkissian’s Office said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:29 Pashinyan warns against attempts to illicitly garner votes
- 12:18 President Sahakyan attends inauguration of new stone processing plant in Artsakh village
- 11:58 Sarkissian holds phone conversation with President-elect of Georgia
- 11:26 ‘Our hearts and prayers are with you at this difficult moment’ – Pashinyan tells Trump on passing of George H. W. Bush
- 10:56 Stepantsminda-Lars open only for light passenger vehicles
- 10:45 Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass due to snowfalls
- 12.01-17:43 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for light passenger vehicles
- 12.01-17:30 No wrinkles in Armenia-Iran relations – Nikol Pashinyan
- 12.01-17:00 Corruption eliminated in traffic police, says Police Chief Osipyan
- 12.01-16:17 Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is the best-selling book in US in 2018
- 12.01-15:50 Armenia has candidate for CSTO Secretary General and is ready to continue fulfilling its commitments – acting defense minister to Russian reporters
- 12.01-15:48 Artsakh Ombudsman condemns Azerbaijan's actions aimed at making Arsen Baghdasaryan subject to public curiosity and propaganda tool
- 12.01-15:42 Church in Hague holds non-stop service to prevent deportation of Armenian family from Netherlands
- 12.01-15:21 Road leading to Upper Lars closed for trailer and semi-trailer trucks
- 12.01-15:10 President Sarkissian hosts powerlifter Gevorg Afrikyan
- 12.01-14:45 30 mln USD invested for construction of Engineering City in Yerevan
- 12.01-14:32 Azerbaijani forces made over 120 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within a week
- 12.01-14:19 Acting PM Pashinyan to depart for Russia on working visit
- 12.01-14:12 Davit Serobyan appointed judge of Civil Court of Appeal
- 12.01-13:50 Precipitation expected across Armenia on December 5
- 12.01-13:41 ‘We must build citizens’ future success starting from education’ – Pashinyan says in Meghri town
- 12.01-12:40 Yerevan downtown Christmas Fair to open on December 6
- 12.01-12:18 Boxing at Tokyo 2020 Games under threat as International Olympic Committee carries out investigation
- 12.01-11:54 President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service – Trump
- 12.01-11:53 Armenia to be represented by acting PM at upcoming EAEU session in St. Petersburg – acting first deputy PM clarifies
- 12.01-11:38 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach agreement over custody of their kids
- 12.01-11:25 Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syria in Argentina
- 12.01-11:16 Alaska declares state of emergency following powerful earthquake
- 12.01-11:07 European Stocks - 30-11-18
- 12.01-11:06 US stocks up - 30-11-18
- 12.01-11:05 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-11-18
- 12.01-11:03 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 30-11-18
- 12.01-11:03 Former US President George Bush Senior dies at 94
- 12.01-11:01 Oil Prices - 30-11-18
- 12.01-10:55 Snowfalls reported on some roads of Armenia: Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
17:42, 11.27.2018
Viewed 1923 times Armenia successfully test fires ballistic missile
17:17, 11.26.2018
Viewed 1657 times Poroshenko declares martial law in Ukraine pending parliament's approval
20:50, 11.29.2018
Viewed 1615 times President Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to newly elected Georgian President
16:52, 11.27.2018
Viewed 1607 times President Sarkissian attends discussion on global security in Berlin
10:50, 11.25.2018
Viewed 1576 times ‘Armenia’s future depends on each and every one of us’ – President addresses nation ahead of campaigning launch