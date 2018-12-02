‘Our hearts and prayers are with you at this difficult moment’ – Pashinyan tells Trump on passing of George H. W. Bush

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan extended condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump on the passing of 41st President of the United States George H. W. Bush.

“It was with deep pain that we received the news about the death of 41st President of the United States George Bush Senior,” Pashinyan said in the cable, according to his office.

“He was a renowned American, a great patriot, who left his visible mark not only in U.S. politics, but also global politics. We Armenians will always remember George Bush Senior with gratitude, both as a politician and a great humanitarian. Back during his tenure as U.S. Vice President, after the devastating earthquake of Spitak, he sent his family members to Armenia to accompany the American aid and to share our great sorrow.

It was during George Bush’s tenure when Armenia regained independence and established diplomatic relations with the USA. He greatly supported the establishment and strengthening of our country’s independent statehood.

On behalf of the Armenian people, I ask you to convey our deepest condolences to President Bush’s family and the American people. Our hearts and prayers are with you at this difficult moment,” Pashinyan told Trump in the cable.

George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, died on November 30 aged 94.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan