No wrinkles in Armenia-Iran relations – Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The relations between Armenia and Iran have always been at a high level, and it is necessary to do everything for these relations to remain so, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the election campaign of My Step alliance in Kapan town, reports Armenpress.

“There are no wrinkles in the Iran-Armenia relations, but it is also understandable that there are also forces which want to create these wrinkles. And I want to express hope and confidence that the governments of Armenia and Iran will take measures and will ensure the normal development of the Armenia-Iran relations. And this is really a priority for our government, and we will do everything to reach this goal. We know that the international situation around Iran is quite tense and are confident that any international issue must be solved through negotiations without use of force or threat of force and compulsion. We hope these developments will move on this path”, Pashinyan said.

The acting PM said measures are being taken, also with the support of international partners, to develop Armenia’s relations with Iran. “The border checkpoint with Iran will soon be reconstructed by the funds of the EU, and we are going to have a modern border checkpoint”, he said.

Pashinyan also touched upon some difficulties faced by Iranian and Armenian drivers in connection with the activity conditions.

“I also know that there are some complaints among the Iranian drivers in connection with their activity conditions in Armenia, and the Armenian drivers face some difficulties in Iran over their working conditions. But I am confident that the governments of our countries will discuss all these issues in an atmosphere of friendship and brotherhood and will solve them”, Pashinyan said.

He added that the inter-governmental level agreements reached between Iran and Armenia successfully continue, in particular in the energy sector. He expressed hope that the trade turnover of the two countries both in the energy and the remaining sectors will increase, as well as new economic ties will be established, new investments will be made.

“The Republic of Armenia is open also for the Iranian investments, and we hope that there will be new investments in Armenia, including by our compatriots who are citizens of Iran”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan