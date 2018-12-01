Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 December

Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is the best-selling book in US in 2018


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The memoir “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, spouse of former US President Barack Obama, has become the best-selling book released this year just 15 days after publication, BBC reported.

It has sold more than 2 million copies in the US and Canada.

The sales figures were announced by Penguin Random House on Friday.

The book is also a bestseller in many other countries including the UK, France, Germany.

The book is a window into the personal life of the Obamas prior to, throughout, and following their time at the White House.

 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration