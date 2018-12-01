Road leading to Upper Lars closed for trailer and semi-trailer trucks
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. On December 1, as of 14:00, the Gudauri-Kobi road leading to Upper Lars is closed for trailer and semi-trailer trucks due to bad weather conditions, Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.
The road is open for passenger vehicles.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 15:21 Road leading to Upper Lars closed for trailer and semi-trailer trucks
- 15:10 President Sarkissian hosts powerlifter Gevorg Afrikyan
- 14:45 30 mln USD invested for construction of Engineering City in Yerevan
- 14:32 Azerbaijani forces made over 120 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within a week
- 14:19 Acting PM Pashinyan to depart for Russia on working visit
- 14:12 Davit Serobyan appointed judge of Civil Court of Appeal
- 13:50 Precipitation expected across Armenia on December 5
- 13:41 ‘We must build citizens’ future success starting from education’ – Pashinyan says in Meghri town
- 12:40 Yerevan downtown Christmas Fair to open on December 6
- 12:18 Boxing at Tokyo 2020 Games under threat as International Olympic Committee carries out investigation
- 11:54 President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service – Trump
- 11:53 Armenia to be represented by acting PM at upcoming EAEU session in St. Petersburg – acting first deputy PM clarifies
- 11:38 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach agreement over custody of their kids
- 11:25 Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syria in Argentina
- 11:16 Alaska declares state of emergency following powerful earthquake
- 11:07 European Stocks - 30-11-18
- 11:06 US stocks up - 30-11-18
- 11:05 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-11-18
- 11:03 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 30-11-18
- 11:03 Former US President George Bush Senior dies at 94
- 11:01 Oil Prices - 30-11-18
- 10:55 Snowfalls reported on some roads of Armenia: Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 10:51 Acting PM Pashinyan hands over Armenian state award for Global Contribution in IT sphere to National Instruments co-founder James Truchard
- 11.30-23:11 Srbuhi Sargsyan to present Armenia at Eurovision
- 11.30-21:52 Nikol Pashinyan receives co-founder and CEO of “National Instruments” James Truchard
- 11.30-21:24 Armenia, German KfW bank sign grant agreement for implementing “Biodiversity and sustainable local development in Armenia” program
- 11.30-19:58 Artsakh’s President receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia
- 11.30-18:21 Artsakh’s President, Deputy FM of Armenia discuss issues of partnership between two Armenian states in foreign policy
- 11.30-18:16 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-11-18
- 11.30-18:15 Asian Stocks - 30-11-18
- 11.30-18:05 President of Artsakh receives group of teachers of Stepanakert's music school after Komitas
- 11.30-17:45 Pashinyan’s Government displayed careful attitude towards all issues related to Artsakh – Arayik Harutyunyan
- 11.30-17:43 Armenian President visits Siemens in Berlin
- 11.30-17:40 Armenia and Bulgaria sign 2019 defense cooperation plan
- 11.30-17:18 EU will roll over sanctions against Russia in December –Tusk
19:59, 11.24.2018
Viewed 2146 times ‘A country of the free and powerful’: Armenian leader heralds beginning of ‘non-violent, velvet, ECONOMIC revolution’
15:03, 11.24.2018
Viewed 1957 times Armenia records ‘unprecedented progress’ in economic competitiveness in 2018
13:53, 11.24.2018
Viewed 1869 times New TV, household items and textile productions to be established – Pashinyan
17:42, 11.27.2018
Viewed 1831 times Armenia successfully test fires ballistic missile
10:08, 11.24.2018
Viewed 1764 times Pashinyan’s city-wide procession kicks off in Yerevan