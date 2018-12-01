President Sarkissian hosts powerlifter Gevorg Afrikyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received Gevorg Afrikyan, who was declared winner in the paralympic form of squeeze exercise at the Europe Open Powerlifting Championship, and director of the sports school of Gavar town Davit Asoyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Europe championship was the first international tournament that Gevorg Afrikyan, who suffers movement problems, participated in. He needed financial assistance for participating in the tournament, and President Armen Sarkissian reacted to the respective media report and provided the necessary fund.

The meeting with the President was the second surprise for Gevorg Afrikyan, a resident of Gavar town. “I was surprised when I received a call from the presidential office”, Gevorg said.

Gevorg and his coach had a warm talk with President Sarkissian.

The President said he is proud of Gevorg’s achievements and noted: “If people put tasks before them and try to reach them, or even if you do not reach them, but fight for reaching them, you move one, two, three steps ahead in your life”.

“I put a goal before myself that I should return with a medal in order to justify the one who has worked with me, made efforts and had hopes”, Gevorg said.

The President encouraged Gevorg to meet and talk to the young people. “It’s very important that you talk to others with your example, meet with other young people of your age. The people, who have a physical advantage or disadvantage, that is not important”, the President said.

Gevorg’s coach said initially Gevorg suffered more serious physical problems, but recorded significant progress thanks to the hard work and trainings.

President Armen Sarkissian highly valued Gevorg’s efforts and results, stating: “You will achieve a lot thanks to your character, purposefulness and commitment. But always remember to keep the love, the dedication to the people surrounding you, who work with you, encourage you, including your family, coach, teacher, because it is one of the most important things in life”.

Gevorg’s next goal is to get rid of the crutches. The President said he waits for that day. “Call me, and I will definitely come. But before this, write me a letter, I will read it with a pleasure and will respond, and if you need advice, these doors are always open to you”, the President said.







