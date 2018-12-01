Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 December

Davit Serobyan appointed judge of Civil Court of Appeal


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. According to the decree of President Armen Sarkissian, Davit Serobyan was appointed judge of the Civil Court of Appeal, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




