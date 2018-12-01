Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 December

Precipitation expected across Armenia on December 5


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Precipitation is expected in most of the regions of Armenia in the daytime of December 1, at night of 2 and 5-6, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Air temperature will increase by 2-3 degrees in the daytime of December 2, but will decrease by 3-4 degrees in the night of December 3.

