Precipitation expected across Armenia on December 5

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Precipitation is expected in most of the regions of Armenia in the daytime of December 1, at night of 2 and 5-6, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Air temperature will increase by 2-3 degrees in the daytime of December 2, but will decrease by 3-4 degrees in the night of December 3.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan