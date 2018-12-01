Yerevan downtown Christmas Fair to open on December 6

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Christmas Fair in Yerevan’s Northern Avenue this year will open on December 6. The fair is organized within the framework of the Yerevan City Hall-private sector partnership.

Organizer of the fair Pierre Baghdadyan told Armenpress that the fair will be open for visitors on December 6, but the official opening ceremony will take place on December 8. The ceremony will be attended by famous French-Armenian mountaineer Ara Khachaturian. Concert is scheduled on December 8.

“The fair is going to be quite broad. If last year the number of the small house cottages was 30, this year their number reaches 46. This year a lot of applications were received, and we had to make a selection. Moreover, the participants must decorate their cottages in a unique way. Beautiful cottages will be promoted”, the organizer said.

Visitors can find numerous Christmas and New Year items in the fair, such as souvenirs, decorations, handmade items etc.

A wide range of sweets will also be available – chocolates, confectionary, dried fruits, wine. Postcards and books will be sold too.

The idea of holding the Christmas fair came up years ago, when the France based, ethnically Lebanese Pierre Baghdadyan visited Armenia during New Year holidays. At that time, such fairs were not being organized in Armenia, whereas such fairs are an essential part of festive events in numerous European countries.

The first Christmas fair was held in 2011 in Ashtarak. According to Baghdadyan, the event was very joyous, and since then, the fair was held continuously by the assistance of Yerevan City Hall.

The fair will remain open until January 6.

