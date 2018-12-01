Boxing at Tokyo 2020 Games under threat as International Olympic Committee carries out investigation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has launched an investigation against the International Boxing Association (AIBA), BBC reported.

The IOC warned AIBA could lose its status as amateur boxing’s governing body.

The IOC has also “frozen the planning” for boxing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

But it says it will make “all efforts” to ensure boxing features at the Games “regardless of these measures”.

One of the IOC's key concerns surrounds Gafur Rakhimov, who was elected as AIBA president this month.

The controversial Uzbek businessman is described by the US Treasury Department as a “key member and associate of a transnational organized criminal network”.

The 32nd Summer Olympic Games will take place in Tokyo, Japan. The opening ceremony will be held on July 24 and will be closed on August 9.