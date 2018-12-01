Armenia to be represented by acting PM at upcoming meeting of heads of CSTO states – acting first deputy PM clarifies

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will be represented by acting Prime Minister, rather than acting first deputy PM during the December 6 meeting of the heads of CSTO member states, acting first deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan said in response to ARMENPRESS inquiry, denying the reports according to which he is going to participate in that meeting.

“It’s not the format to be attended by the first deputy PM. It’s a format of presidents, and Armenia will be represented by the acting PM. I will not attend [the meeting]”, Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Earlier some media outlets reported that acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will not participate in the December 6 meeting of the heads of CSTO state in St. Petersburg, and acting first deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the meeting instead. According to the media reports, Pashinyan will not attend the meeting because he is on vacation and pre-election campaign period is underway in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan