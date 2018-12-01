Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach agreement over custody of their kids

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached an agreement over the custody of their children, BBC reported.

Jolie’s lawyer said the couple reached an agreement two weeks ago, however, he did not say how custody would be divided.

The couple separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage, with Jolie citing "irreconcilable differences" when she filed for divorce.

The pair have six children - three biological and three adopted - aged between 10 and 17.

The agreement means they will not have to go to trial over custody, but they have yet to reach a final divorce settlement.