Alaska declares state of emergency following powerful earthquake

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. A 7.2 earthquake hit Alaska on November 30, the United States Geological Survey said.

Governor Bill Walker announced declaring state of emergency in Alaska. He said he is in constant contact with the White House.

There are no reports on victims at the moment.

US President Donald Trump promised to provide help to the Alaska people.

