LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-11-18
LONDON, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.47% to $1933.00, copper price up by 1.36% to $6241.00, lead price up by 0.83% to $1951.00, nickel price up by 1.15% to $10955.00, tin price up by 0.87% to $18560.00, zinc price up by 1.09% to $2455.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:54 President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service – Trump
- 11:53 Armenia to be represented by acting PM at upcoming meeting of heads of CSTO states – acting first deputy PM clarifies
- 11:38 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach agreement over custody of their kids
- 11:25 Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syria in Argentina
- 11:07 European Stocks - 30-11-18
- 11:06 US stocks up - 30-11-18
- 11:05 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-11-18
- 11:03 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 30-11-18
- 11:03 Former US President George Bush Senior dies at 94
- 11:01 Oil Prices - 30-11-18
- 10:55 Snowfalls reported on some roads of Armenia: Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 10:51 Acting PM Pashinyan hands over Armenian state award for Global Contribution in IT sphere to National Instruments co-founder James Truchard
- 11.30-23:11 Srbuhi Sargsyan to present Armenia at Eurovision
- 11.30-21:52 Nikol Pashinyan receives co-founder and CEO of “National Instruments” James Truchard
- 11.30-21:24 Armenia, German KfW bank sign grant agreement for implementing “Biodiversity and sustainable local development in Armenia” program
- 11.30-19:58 Artsakh’s President receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia
- 11.30-18:21 Artsakh’s President, Deputy FM of Armenia discuss issues of partnership between two Armenian states in foreign policy
- 11.30-18:16 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-11-18
- 11.30-18:15 Asian Stocks - 30-11-18
- 11.30-18:05 President of Artsakh receives group of teachers of Stepanakert's music school after Komitas
- 11.30-17:45 Pashinyan’s Government displayed careful attitude towards all issues related to Artsakh – Arayik Harutyunyan
- 11.30-17:43 Armenian President visits Siemens in Berlin
- 11.30-17:40 Armenia and Bulgaria sign 2019 defense cooperation plan
- 11.30-17:18 EU will roll over sanctions against Russia in December –Tusk
- 11.30-16:15 EU approves disbursement of €500 million in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine
- 11.30-16:08 Villagers provided with grants as part of nature protection projects
- 11.30-15:49 Russia rebuffs Azerbaijani reaction to Artsakh president’s Moscow visit
- 11.30-15:37 Russia’s position on Georgia to remain unchanged – Zakharova
- 11.30-15:20 Net FDI grow 4,8% 2018 January-September
- 11.30-15:17 Pashinyan introduces economic and public provisions of My Step alliance program
- 11.30-15:16 Protocol gaffe results in airport staff wearing YELLOW VEST greeting Macron in Argentina for G20
- 11.30-14:16 Russia won’t mirror Ukraine travel ban
- 11.30-14:04 Georgian PM vows to stop “irresponsible leaders” from revolution attempts
- 11.30-13:41 Establishment of direct cooperation with European Commission remains in EEC agenda
- 11.30-13:36 Soda, technical salt and glass factory to be built in Armenia
19:59, 11.24.2018
Viewed 2135 times ‘A country of the free and powerful’: Armenian leader heralds beginning of ‘non-violent, velvet, ECONOMIC revolution’
15:03, 11.24.2018
Viewed 1946 times Armenia records ‘unprecedented progress’ in economic competitiveness in 2018
13:53, 11.24.2018
Viewed 1857 times New TV, household items and textile productions to be established – Pashinyan
17:42, 11.27.2018
Viewed 1819 times Armenia successfully test fires ballistic missile
10:08, 11.24.2018
Viewed 1749 times Pashinyan’s city-wide procession kicks off in Yerevan