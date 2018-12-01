LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-11-18

LONDON, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.47% to $1933.00, copper price up by 1.36% to $6241.00, lead price up by 0.83% to $1951.00, nickel price up by 1.15% to $10955.00, tin price up by 0.87% to $18560.00, zinc price up by 1.09% to $2455.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.