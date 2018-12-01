Acting PM Pashinyan hands over Armenian state award for Global Contribution in IT sphere to National Instruments co-founder James Truchard

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The awarding ceremony of the Republic of Armenia state award for Global Contribution in IT sphere was held on November 30, the government told Armenpress.

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan handed over the state award to James Truchard, co-founder and CEO of National Instruments, and delivered remarks during a reception organized in honor of Truchard.

“Dear Mr., Truchard,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Today the Armenian state award for Global Contribution in IT sphere is bestowed to the co-founder and CEO of the National Instruments, James Truchard. A person whose innovation played an exceptional role for the development and spread of IT across the world. I will not enter into professional details, but will say the following.

The new technologies are a historic opportunity for us to implement in Armenia what we want to implement, that is the economic revolution. They are also a challenge to all those who want to move on in line with the human progress.

For Armenia and all Armenians in general this sector has a strategic significance. First of all, by living in a complex geopolitical region, the information technologies are the virtual link for us which ensure our uninterrupted communication with the outside world, and why not also our economic growth and development. The IT sphere is one of those fewer sectors the development of which doesn’t require ports, access to the sea and rich subsoil. It just needs human capital. And this is the resource Armenia has always been distinguished with.

We are not only happy for these new opportunities, but must make all efforts to maximally use them. This is the reason that I consider the key priority of the newly-formed government turning Armenia from agrarian, mining industry country to a technological country. But I don’t mean suspension of works in agriculture and mining industry sectors. Quite the contrary, we must develop and raise to a new level our agriculture and mining industry by the use of IT and innovative approaches. By the use of innovative solutions we must not only facilitate the burden of those working in the respective field and in all fields in general, but also to increase the production quality and efficiency.

What the information technologies have done and do in the contemporary world can be interpreted as a revolution rather than something else. We are revolutionaries, and by saying revolution we understand a drastic progress, non-standard solutions, innovation, as well as rejuvenation of life and working style.

Dear Mr. Truchard,

I warmly congratulate you on receiving this award. Our cooperation with you has a history of more than a decade. During that period you have managed to greatly contribute to the development of the field in Armenia by the National Instruments Armenia Office, as well as provided an opportunity to the young specialists to be presented in international markets.

We perceive you as an ally in the universal process of making the world smarter, stronger and more innovative. By this award we also want to show an example to our youth how the modern person should be and what ideals he/she should follow. By this award we also want to appreciate your work and just praise you. Even if you don’t need it, we need it. We are a society who appreciates the human work and contribution, as well as the great investment of the great man.

Mr. Truchard,

It’s always an honor for us to host you in our country and enjoy your presence. Once again congratulating you on this occasion, I wish you new achievements in your thankful activities. I know that this is not your first visit to Armenia, and let me express hope that it will not be the last one.

Thank you”.

James Truchard thanked the acting PM for the high appreciation and stated that it’s a great honor for him to receive an Armenian state award for Global Contribution in IT sphere. He introduced his company’s activities and attached importance to the presence of the company office in Armenia, the cooperation and joint programs with Armenia. James Truchard said a number of major IT companies currently operate in Armenia and expressed confidence that their number will increase taking into account the government’s steps and programs directed for the development of the field. In his remarks he also touched upon the role of education in development of information and high technologies, highlighting its importance and the consistent work on preparing highly-qualified engineers.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan