Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 December

Srbuhi Sargsyan to present Armenia at Eurovision


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Young singer Srbuhi Sargsyan will present Armenia at international song contest "Eurovision 2019", ARMENPRESS reports broadcasters Aram MP3 and Garik Papoyan told during "Good evening" TV show on Public TV. 

Eurovision 2019 will be held in Israel. 

Armenia has participated in Eurovision song contest since 2006. 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration