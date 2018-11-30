Nikol Pashinyan receives co-founder and CEO of “National Instruments” James Truchard

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on November 30 co-founder and CEO of “National Instruments” James Truchard, awardee of State Award of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, greeting the guest Nikol Pashinyan said, “I have made a decision to award you with the State Award for Global Contribution in IT sphere, which not only stresses our great appreciation of your achievements, but also shows how one can change the world by individual efforts. We hope that we will be able to inspire people in Armenia to believe in their personal capacities and make efforts for changing the world. In this sense you are exemplary and we want to display your personality to our youth”.

James Truchard thanked Nikol Pashinyan for the appreciation of his activities and emphasized that he sees a great future for Armenia in terms of high technologies. He highlighted the development of the educational system and the preparation of highly qualified engineers. At the same time James Truchard noted that his company is ready to deepen cooperation with the Armenian partners, fostering the future development of the sphere.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Armenian Government has an ambitious agenda for the development of the IT sector and economic revolution has to follow the political revolution. In this context the acting PM spike about the policy and vision of the government aimed at the improvement of the business environment, attraction of FDIs, development of the IT sector and other economic spheres.

A cancellation of a stamp dedicated to the State Award of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere took place after the meeting, attended by acting PM Nikol Pashinyan, co-founder and CEO of “National Instruments” James Truchard, acting Minister of Transport, Communication and IT Hakob Arshakyan, chairman of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan, Chairman of the Board of “HayPost” CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan