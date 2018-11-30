Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 November

Artsakh’s President receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received Secretary of Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on November 30.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, issues related to the defense cooperation between the two Armenian were discussed.

