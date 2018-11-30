Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-11-18

YEREVAN, 30 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 November, USD exchange rate is up by 0.14 drams to 485.23 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.16 drams to 551.76 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.02 drams to 7.26 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.55 drams to 619.20 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 208.27 drams to 19130.12 drams. Silver price is up by 1.86 drams to 222.54 drams. Platinum price is down by 167.87 drams to 12792.41 drams.