Asian Stocks - 30-11-18

TOKYO, 30 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 30 November:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.40% to 22351.06 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.48% to 1667.45 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.81% to 2588.19 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.21% to 26506.75 points.