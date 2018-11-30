Armenian President visits Siemens in Berlin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, while on an official visit in Germany, on November 30 visited Siemens, one of the leading industrial and technological companies in Europe, headquartered in Berlin, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President toured the company, got acquainted with the production process and then met with the executives.

Siemens is engaged in a major investment program in the energy sector in Armenia. It will carry out the construction and operation of a thermal power plant in Yerevan together with Renco and Armpower companies. It is expected the new TPP will significantly increase Armenia’s energy production opportunities.

During the meeting the President was reported on the implementation process of the program, as well as the technologies to be used.

President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the use of Siemens leading technologies, as well as experience will play an important role for the effective implementation of the program. “The turbine itself is completely managed by new technologies. Therefore, having the latest turbine in Armenia, cooperating with the Siemens, we can also think about what new programs it is possible to implement in IT, programming sectors and open other cooperation directions with the Siemens”.

President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the cooperation with Siemens will continue.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan