Villagers provided with grants as part of nature protection projects

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of agriculture, together with the GEF/UNDP and WWF Armenia, has implemented grant programs of nearly 70 million drams in the Haghartsin and Teghut communities of Tavush province. He projects were previously announced by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The purpose of the project is to reduce man-made impact on forests and other natural resources by funding projects of alternative income presented by residents of the community, the ministry said.

250 residents had applied for the grant. 50 bids won, and each was granted a 1,5 million dram grant.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan