Russia’s position on Georgia to remain unchanged – Zakharova

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Moscow’s position towards Tbilisi will not change regardless of the results of the presidential election in Georgia, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a briefing, TASS reported.

“We maintain our position on relations with this country, which is no secret. Russia did not initiate the severance of diplomatic relations. We believe that it was a huge mistake on the part of Georgian authorities”, Zakharova said, adding that “people in both countries have been affected by this situation”.

The diplomat said the contacts with Tbilisi continue at various directions, including cultural dialogue, economic and humanitarian ties, but “the lack of normal diplomatic relations between the two countries” created additional difficulties for these ties.

