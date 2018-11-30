Net FDI grow 4,8% 2018 January-September

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Net foreign direct investments in Armenia grew 4,8% in 2018 January-September against 2017’s same period, according to the national statistical committee. The inflow amounted to 59,8 billion drams.

The inflow was mainly from Jersey (20,6 billion), Germany (14,4 billion), Russia (11,7 billion) and Lebanon (4,4 billion).

Total investment net flows in the reporting period dropped 1,9 billion drams against the 2,2 billion decrease of 2017. The most outflow of investments was recorded to Germany (29,5 billion), Netherlands (8,7 billion) and Argentina (6,6 billion).

Most positive movement in terms of general investment came from Russia, with this year’s Russian investments having positive remainder – 9,6 billion.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan