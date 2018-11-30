Pashinyan introduces economic and public provisions of My Step alliance program

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. My Step alliance will create equal competitive conditions for the business and will reject violence in the public life in case of winning in the upcoming early parliamentary elections, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the pre-election campaign of My Step alliance in Yeghvard, reports Armenpress.

“We reject violence as a way of solving the public issues. When we were saying change of power for 10 years, we were saying that we will do that without violence and with open arms. We are convinced that the transformation of an individual is a key factor of public transformation. Everyone can start a public transformation process. The state must contribute to such transformations. This means that what we want to change in the reality, we first of all need to change in us”, he said.

He also introduced the economic part of their program.

“In the economic sector the state must create such conditions for the business field to be created freely and in the conditions of absence of sponsorship. Everyone with a business skill should act in the conditions of equal competitiveness”, the acting PM noted.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on December 9. The election campaign launched on November 26 and will end on December 7. 11 political forces are participating in the elections.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan