Establishment of direct cooperation with European Commission remains in EEC agenda

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The establishment of direct dialogue and cooperation with the European Commission has been and remains one of the priorities of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Chairman of the EEC Board Tigran Sargsyan said at the meeting with the media representatives of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), reports Armenpress.

“Thanks to our efforts technical dialogue has been established between the Eurasian Economic Commission and the European Commission, as well as the representation of the European Commission in Russia”, he said.

The speech of Tigran Sargsyan in the OSCE Permanent Council in October 2017 can be considered as its starting point, based on the results of which the permanent representative of the European Commission announced the launch of mutual partnership on technical regulations and mutual trade between the Eurasian and European Commissions.

The EEC Board Chairman also touched upon the cooperation with the third countries, stating that the commercial agreement is a key mechanism on creating a “window of opportunities” for the EAEU and the business of its member states. He introduced the meeting participants that the member states of the Union have signed a trade-economic cooperation agreement with China in 2018. The interim agreement with Iran, which will lead to the formation of free trade zone with that country, is at the ratification stage by the EAEU member states and may enter into force in 2019.

Tigran Sargsyan also talked about the cooperation with other integration unions. He informed that they will sign a memorandum with the overall market of the countries of South America this year in December. According to him, Latin American countries are greatly interested in direct partnership not only with the EAEU member states, but also the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan