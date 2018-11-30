Digital agenda one of EAEU’s key priorities – EEC Board Chairman

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) met with the media representatives of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) during which he presented the key priorities of the Commission and the overall Eurasian agenda, the EEC told Armenpress.

At the meeting Tigran Sargsyan said the digital agenda is one of the key priorities. “We need to make the EAEU digital agenda a reality by joint efforts. It should be harmonized in all member states of the Union. Otherwise, it can bring new obstacles”, the EEC Board Chairman said.

He informed that the Digital Office operates in the EEC this year, and the EAEU member states and business representatives present different initiatives to the Office. One of those initiatives is the digital control of movement of goods in the EAEU states, formation of digital transportation corridors. “The EAEU member states need programs which can raise their economies to a new level”, he said.

He stated that the Commission considers the initiative on creating a single Eurasian platform for online trade. Sargsyan highlighted that the commitment of all EAEU member states is necessary for this purpose.

“There is an initiative by Kyrgyzstan to create a single Eurasian online platform for online trade, and we are developing it. There are different projects in the market at the moment, for instance, the digitization of Yandex and Sberbank platforms. If all countries agree, we support forming a Eurasian trade platform”, the EEC Board Chairman said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan