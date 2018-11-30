Konstantin Zatulin says he cannot make predictions over current situation around position of CSTO Secretary General

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Konstantin Zatulin - First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, says he cannot make predictions how the situation over the position of the CSTO Secretary General will be solved, reports Armenpress.

Before the launch of the first session of the Lazarev Club in Yerevan, Zatulin told reporters that he doesn’t want to “pour oil on the fire” and say who will be appointed as CSTO Secretary General.

“The leaders of the CSTO member states will continue the discussions on December 6. I cannot predict what will happen”, he said.

He said the current situation over the post of the CSTO chief is non-standard as such situations are not clarified by the rules of procedure of the organization.

On November 2 Armenia’s Yuri Khachaturov was dismissed from the position of the CSTO Secretary General after Armenia applied to the CSTO member states to launch the process of recalling him as criminal case was filed against Khachaturov over the 2008 March 1 unrest in Yerevan. It was expected that the new CSTO Secretary General would be elected on November 8 during the CSTO Collective Security Council’s session, but a decision was made to solve the issue during the December 6 session.

