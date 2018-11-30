No one questions Armenia-Russia allied relations - Konstantin Zatulin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Russia have allied relations, and no one questions these relations, Konstantin Zatulin - First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, head of the Institute of CIS countries, told reporters before the first session of the Lazarev Club in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“The relations between Armenia and Russia are allied relations, no one questions this. You know that the leaders of our countries regularly meet and exchange views. It’s understandable that a revolution took place in Armenia and it affects not only the domestic, but also the foreign policy agenda”, he said.

The Russian official noted that Armenia and Russia cooperate in different areas. Zatulin also highlighted the defense and security sectors.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan