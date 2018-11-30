Justice ministry denies allegations on Zeynalyan’s campaigning with official vehicle

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The justice ministry has denied allegations that caretaker Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan is using his official vehicle for campaigning.

The allegation was made by Hraparak newspaper earlier on November 29. The newspaper alleged that Zeynalyan is using his service vehicle, driver and fuel for campaigning.

Lusine Martirosyan, director of the information and public relations department of the justice ministry, said on Facebook that the information is false and that Zeynalyan, when campaigning, is using the same transportation like the other members of his political force.

The justice ministry also demanded the newspaper to retract the article as required by law.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan