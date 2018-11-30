UK PM May says Britain would continue to push for “appropriate sanctions” on Russia due to Kerch Strait incident

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain would continue to push for “appropriate sanctions” against Russia due to the incident in the Kerch Strait, Reuters reported.

“We have always been at the forefront in the EU of calling for sanctions on Russia in relation to its behavior. We will continue to push for what we consider to be appropriate sanctions on Russia”, she said.

“This is part of a pattern of Russian behavior. They should release those ships and sailors, they should de-escalate the situation”, May told reporters on the flight to the G20 summit in Argentina, which Russian President Vladimir Putin is also due to attend.

On November 25 three warships of the Ukrainian Navy violated the rules of passage through Russia's territorial waters while en route from the Black Sea to the Azov Sea. The Russian side had to use weapons to compel the ships to stop. Three Ukrainian servicemen were lightly wounded. They received medical assistance. The ships were detained and escorted to the port of Kerch. A criminal case was initiated on border violation charges.

