For first time in a decade South Korean train travels into North Korea

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. A train has travelled from South Korea across the heavily guarded border into North Korea for the first time in a decade, BBC reports.

On board is a team of South Korean experts investigating ways to help North Korea modernize its rail network.

The two Koreas have made significant progress in improving their relationship over the past year.

When the leaders of North and South Korea had their historic meeting in April, North Korea's Kim Jong-un asked for help with updating his country's railways, which he said were in an "embarrassing" state.

The 28 experts will live on the train for the next 18 days while inspecting 1,200km (745 miles) of track and railway infrastructure.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan