US Senate condemns Russia’s actions in Kerch Strait

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The US Senate on November 29 unanimously adopted a resolution condemning Russia’s actions over the incident in the Kerch Strait, TASS reported.

“The resolution strongly condemns the provocative actions of the Government of the Russian Federation in the Kerch Strait against the Ukrainian navy”, stated in the document.

Senator Ron Johnson, one of the authors of the resolution, said the document calls upon the Government of Russia to immediately release all Ukrainian crew members and vessels and to cease its harassment of Ukrainian and international shipping transiting the Kerch Strait.

The document also expresses support to the Ukrainian authorities.

Earlier US President Donald Trump on November 29 departed for Argentina to participate in the G20 summit. Trump, however, made a decision to cancel the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit, in connection with the Kerch Strait incident.

On November 25 three warships of the Ukrainian Navy violated the rules of passage through Russia's territorial waters while en route from the Black Sea to the Azov Sea. The Russian side had to use weapons to compel the ships to stop. Three Ukrainian servicemen were lightly wounded. They received medical assistance. The ships were detained and escorted to the port of Kerch. A criminal case was initiated on border violation charges.

