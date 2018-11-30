Angela Merkel to miss 1st day of G20 as plane gets diverted after technical issue

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane was forced to turn around and make an unscheduled landing due a technical problem, a government spokesman told CNN. Merkel was heading to Argentina for the G-20.

The plane has landed safely in Cologne, the spokesman said. Merkel has had to reschedule some meetings due to the delay, CNN reported.

An RTL reporter on board says they were flying over the Netherlands when they were told there had been an "electronic systems failure" and turned around to land at the Cologne airport. Reporters have been told the airplane is getting a replacement part.

The two-day summit kicks off November 30 in Buenos Aires and Merkel will probably miss the 1st day.

This year’s G20 gathering is expected to be one of the most consequential summits since the group’s leaders first met in 2008 to plan how to contain the economic crisis.

Financial and commodities markets are closely watching the outcome of the summit, especially the planned meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday.

Trump will not be seeing in a one-to-one meeting his Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump on Thursday abruptly canceled their planned bilateral talks, citing Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian vessels.

“Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin,” he tweeted.

Roughly an hour earlier, he had told reporters he would probably meet with Putin at the summit and said it was “a very good time to have the meeting.”

The Group of Twenty (G20) is a leading forum of the world's major economies that seeks to develop global policies to address today’s most pressing challenges. The G20 is made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan