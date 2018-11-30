LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-11-18
LONDON, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.59% to $1924.00, copper price up by 0.33% to $6157.00, lead price up by 0.10% to $1935.00, nickel price up by 0.46% to $10830.00, tin price down by 1.87% to $18400.00, zinc price down by 0.55% to $2428.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
