President Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to newly elected Georgian President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Salome Zurabishvili on the occasion of being elected Georgian President, wishing her achievements and success for the benefit of the friendly people of Georgia.

“I hope that due to our joint efforts the warm Armenian-Georgian relations will continue to develop and diversify in all directions, recording positive dynamics for raising the quality of partnership between the two peoples”, reads the congratulatory message of Armen Sarkissian.

