It’s necessary to create a fair and peaceful atmosphere for finding a solution to NK conflict – Armenian President answers the question of an Azerbaijani student

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian answered the question of an Azerbaijani student referring to Nagorno Karabakh conflict during his meeting with the professors and students of Otto von Guericke University in German Saxony-Anhalt State.

ARMENPRESS reports President Sarkissian said, “From the viewpoint of mankind it was a tragedy what happened in Armenia, Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh. I don’t wish to go back to historical details.

What happened in Armenia may create an environment where the conflict can be resolved. Armenia has a new Government and new Constitution. I am the Head of State, but I am not the Head of the Government. Now Armenia is like Germany. According to the Constitution, the Head of the Government has to negotiate with Ilham Aliyev. My role can be limited by offering advice.

I want to emphasize a very important point. People have dies not only in Azerbaijan, but also in Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia. I think we should spare no efforts to create a fair and peaceful atmosphere for finding a solution to the issue. Will it be easy? No. But we have to try to do it today, otherwise your and our children will have to ask the same question after years.

Therefore, it’s time to solve the issue”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan