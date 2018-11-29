Political force led by Nikol Pashinyan wants to make Sevan high-level resort city

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The political force led by Nikol Pashinyan wants to make Sevan a high-level resort city, ARMENPRESS reports acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in Sevan city during the pre-electoral campaign of “My step” block.

“The lands of Sevan National Park are divided between some officials. Sevan coastal areas are rented with ridiculous money. One of my first tasks has been to examine all the cases and to define adequate money to be paid to the national park. We must make Sevan a high-level resort city”, Pashinyan said.

He emphasized that everyone should have equal access to Sevan both for leisure and business.

The acting Pm noted that as a result of the mentioned policy new touristic and non-touristic jobs will be created in Sevan.

Early parliamentary elections will take place on December 9. 11 forces participate in the election.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan