30 years of activity of pro-Armenian Lebanese journalist Talal Khrais marked in Italy

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The ambassadors of Armenia and Lebanon to Italy joined respected Lebanese correspondent Talal Khrais and dozens of colleagues at a reception this week marking 30 years of distinguished reporting from his base at the Foreign Press Association in the Eternal City, ARMENPRESS reports, citing The Italian Insider.

In his three decades as a Rome-based scribe, Mr Khrais has become a point of reference for expertise on the constellation of complex relations between Italy and the Middle East.

Risking his life repeatedly as a war correspondent in the Syrian and other conflicts, Talal has been a friend and mentor to scores of Italian correspondents.

The Lebanese Ambassador paid tribute to Talal’s role in fostering Italy’s longstanding peace-keeping role in Lebanon.

Colleagues from as far afield as Britain, Palestine and Egypt joined the diplomatic corps in raising a glass to the next 30 years of Talal’s prestigious and dedicated career.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan