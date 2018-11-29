Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-11-18

YEREVAN, 29 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 485.09 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.42 drams to 551.60 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 7.28 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.63 drams to 619.75 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 122.42 drams to 18921.85 drams. Silver price down by 1.93 drams to 220.68 drams. Platinum price down by 186.07 drams to 12960.28 drams.